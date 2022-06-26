RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue got a call about smoking mulch at the St. John Neumann Catholic Community Church.

According to the news release, Fire and Rescue saw that acceleration was likely used to start the fire. They also observed graffiti on the side of the church entrance. When police arrived, they found other areas of the building with damage. The graffiti was based on the topic of the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision.

Fairfax County police said they have increased patrols at “places of worship, connect with community faith leaders, and are working with our regional law enforcement partners to determine who is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-478-0904.