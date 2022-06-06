RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department recovered a body from the James River Monday morning, according to Richmond Police.

The scene was at the Huguenot Flatwater Trail river-access point and the area was blocked off with Richmond Fire vehicles and police cruisers. The body was discovered near the Huguenot Bridge by Richmond Fire crews.

A civilian was said to have spotted the body near the bridge and called Richmond Emergency Communications at 7:48 a.m.

The Richmond Fire Department put a boat in at Pony Pasture and went up the river to locate it.

Photo from the scene on the James River Monday morning

The body has not been identified yet. However, Henrico Police said the body is ‘presumed’ to be Sarah Erway, the 28-year-old woman who went missing on Memorial Day after the tragic James River incident at Bosher’s Dam.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and confirm the identification.

The week-long multi-agency search for the two missing women has concluded, according to Henrico Police.

Sarah Erway, one of two women to go missing on the James River after a group of 12 went over Bosher’s Dam on Memorial Day (Credit: Henrico Police)

Richmond Police Department will be handling the remainder of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 804-646-5100.

8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters contributed to this report.