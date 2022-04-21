ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Parents are asking the county for more funding for its school system for the next fiscal year’s budget.

The Arlington Parents for Education, a local parent group, wrote a letter to the board about funding for their schools.

The parent group asks the county to provide more funding to increase teacher salaries, provide smaller class sizes, and focus on students’ mental health and education that the pandemic has heavily impacted.

Parents are asking for a 4 percent increase to the budget.

“We really think that a joint effort between the county and the schools is called for to try to reverse some of the trends that have been going on in terms of our students’ academic declines and mental and emotional struggles that some of our students are going through,” said Miranda Turner, Arlington Parents for Education member.

The county will have a hearing on the school board’s budget on May 5.

Superintendent Francisco Duran’s most recent proposed budget is over 700 million.