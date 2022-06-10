ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you ready for the Virginia Bass Slam Challenge?

It is no secret that Virginia is home to some of the finest bass fishing in the country. Now, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wants to bring even more attention to the fishery.

That is why the DWR is launching the Bass Slam Challenge.

To complete the challenge, anglers will need to hit Virginia’s bass trifecta. That means they will have to catch a largemouth bass, a smallmouth bass, and a either a striped or hybrid striped bass all in the the same year.

Smallmouth Bass. (Photo: George Noleff/WFXR News)

Once the challenge is completed, anglers can register their catches at a special DWR Bass Slam Challenge website. After having the catch confirmed, those entering will receive a special custom sticker that can be place on a boat or vehicle.

Largemouth Bass. (Photo courtesy: Virginia DWR)

However, the challenge is about more than just bragging rights. It’s also about angler education and expanding resource awareness.

“It allows the anger to diversify their skill set at targeting different species of bass,” said DWR Aquatic Education Coordinator Alex McCrickard. “You can explore some new resources to learn about some of these species and their behaviors, and ultimately how to catch them.”

Striped Bass. (Photo: George Noleff/WFXR News)

Some of the best places to try to accomplish the challenge locally are Smith Mountain Lake, Claytor Lake, Carvins Cove, and the Staunton River. All of those bodies of water hold all three Virginia Bass Slam Challenge species.