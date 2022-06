RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tabby cat named OJ is on the road to recovery!

8News first reported on OJ the cat back in May. OJ had been living for months with a bullet in his neck.

But thanks to thousands of dollars in community donations, almost $6,000, OJ was able to receive surgery to remove the bullet.

Now, the cat, nicknamed the “king of the neighborhood” by a resident in the Lakeside community in Richmond, is on the road to recovery in his new home in Baltimore.