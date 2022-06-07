FAIRAX, Va. (WDVM) — Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that pedestrians were also involved. Three of the people had life-threatening areas.

The response is ongoing. Police ask that everyone avoid the area.

Stick with WDVM 25 for the newest details on this developing story. Download the app to get the latest.

Officers are onscene of a two-vehicle crash involving pedestrians at Blake Ln & Five Oaks Rd in Fairfax. 6 people taken to the hospital, 3 life-threatening injuries, 3 non-life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area.