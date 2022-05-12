GAINESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Police are identifying a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old as the two suspects involved in the fatal shooting that took place on May 8 in the area of the Somerset Pointe Apartments in the 14000 block of Deming Dr. in Gainesville.

20-year-old Malachi Thaddeus Coleman, of Gainesville, is described as a black male, 5’11”, 160lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Coleman is wanted for second degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

16-year-old Keyontae Glenell Newman, of Woodbridge, is described as a black male, 5’10”, 160lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Newman is wanted for second degree murder.

On May 8 around 2 a.m., Prince William County Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the Somerset Pointe Apartments. The shooting reportedly took place an hour prior, according to police.

A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was brought to a local hospital by an acquaintance. Employees notified the police, and a short time later the man died.

The investigation revealed that the man was shot after a fight that happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex. No other injuries were reported.

Police are offering up to a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspects. They are advising the community that both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.