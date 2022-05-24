ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An 18-year-old was killed after a large group fight at the shopping center on King Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called at 12:26 p.m. for a fight that they estimated had 30-50 people. The man who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital by the Alexandria Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead. Police believe that he was a student at Alexandria City High School.

An employee at the nearby Starbucks said that students frequently go to spend time there and at McDonald’s after school. They said that fights break out frequently in this parking lot.

Students in the area told WDVM that this is the spot people go to specifically to fight because they can’t on school grounds.

Police said that there are no suspects at this time.