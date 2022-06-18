ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 8000 block of Seaton St. in Alexandria, Va.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police, a man called after being shot twice while parked in his car. He was taken to the hospital and has died from his injuries.

The victim told police when he called that two people in a Dodge Charger with Maryland tags shot him.