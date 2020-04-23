Virginia COVID-19 Updates

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As of Wednesday, the state of Virginia is up to 10,266 cases and 349 deaths related to COVID-19.

For our local counties, Fairfax County leads the way with 2,256 cases and 66 deaths. Prince William County has 924 cases and 17 deaths, Arlington County with 663 cases and 24 deaths, and Loudoun County sees their totals at 475 cases and nine deaths.

“While we are not looking forward to a peak or surge,” says Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. “…we hope that we’re reaching that part during this pandemic and after that, the numbers will start to come down and we can ease these restrictions and get back to our normal lives.”