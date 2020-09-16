Victims of Crime in Maryland Receive Expanded Access to Services

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Governor`s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) have launched an enhanced version of the Victim Information Notification Everyday (VINE) service in Maryland.

VINE is the nation`s leading victim notification network, providing crime victims and concerned citizens access to timely and reliable information about offenders in custody.

This improved user experience includes an offender watch list, contact list, and quick escape button, as well as expanded access to victim services with the addition of the comprehensive VINE Service Provider Directory for Maryland.

The enhancement allows victims to better track cases throughout the criminal justice process and eliminates the need to enter case numbers that can change based on an offender`s status.