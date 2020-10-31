VHSL Update: Northam signs executive order, allows high school sports to begin December as scheduled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WDVM) — On Friday, the Virginia High School League released a statement, giving everyone an update on the upcoming high school sports season.

The release stated that on Thursday, governor Ralph Northam signed an Executive Order which included changes to recreational sports in Virginia.

Those changes will allow the VHSL Championship +1 schedule to begin playing in December as scheduled.

The signing of this Executive Order does not change the number of people able to attend a sporting event, which has stayed at 50% capacity or 250 people.

More information can be found at vhsl.org.