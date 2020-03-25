VHSL Officially Cancels Spring Sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDVM)– The Virginia High School League has come to a decision to cancel high school spring sports for the remainder of the school year.

The announcement came after Governor Northam declared the closure of all schools for the remainder of the school year. After that announcement, the VHSL made what they think, was an easy decision.

“I believe it’s a no brainer,” said John W. “Billy” Haun, Executive Director of the VHSL. “When the Governor closes schools for the remainder of the year, there’s no option, cause all activities, all events, are done.”

The VHSL will continue to bring updates on their website: vhsl.org.

