Valley Health COVID-19 rapid testing delivers quick results to patients

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDVM) — Valley Health is using a special machine to provide rapid COVID-19 testing at their urgent care facilities and family medicine and internal medicine practices.

The Quidel Sofia 2 test machine is able to deliver COVID-19 results in under thirty minutes. Patients are tested using a single nasal swab. The machine is also used to rapidly test for influenza.

Rapid testing is only available to people who have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and headache.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories