Valley Health COVID-19 rapid testing delivers quick results to patients

(WDVM) — Valley Health is using a special machine to provide rapid COVID-19 testing at their urgent care facilities and family medicine and internal medicine practices.

The Quidel Sofia 2 test machine is able to deliver COVID-19 results in under thirty minutes. Patients are tested using a single nasal swab. The machine is also used to rapidly test for influenza.

Rapid testing is only available to people who have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and headache.