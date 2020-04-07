USMH Students will not pay back Emergency Assistance Funds

"We want to help our students in any way we can."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The University System of Maryland at Hagerstown announced an immediate Student Emergency Assistance Fund to help those who are struggling to make ends meet on top of affording classes due to COVID-19.

The USM Foundation is contributing student emergency funds to all Maryland universities and regional centers. USMH received $10,000 to assist their students, on top of community donations. Since the pandemic doesn’t have an end date, USMH students are not required to pay back the funds.

“We want them to be able to meet those basic needs so they won’t have to abandon their academic goals during this challenging time,” said USMH Public Relations Specialist Sarah Illyn. “It’s hard and it’s going to maybe even get harder so we want to make it as easy as possible for them.”

Students should have received an email with a form to apply for funds.