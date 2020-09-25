US Climate Alliance, along with 25 Governors, commit to clean energy in annual report

The Executive Summary of the annual report by the US Climate Alliance

Governors from California, Michigan, and Washington also participated in the event

(WDVM) — In their annual report, the US Climate Alliance, along with 25 Governors, say they are committed to move to a clean energy economy and advance the goal of the Paris Agreement even though the US has withdrawn from the agreement.

The report details how members have pushed back against the de-regulation of federal environmental safeguards and adopted climate policies.

The report also sets forward recommendations like ensuring climate and energy policies are aligned with science.

“As our nation faces environmental challenges of the 21st century from serve weather and the need for energy independence,” said Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan (R). “We need leaders on both sides of the aisle who are willing to think outside the box and work together to meet these issues head-on.”

