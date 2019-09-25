United Auto Workers in Martinsburg continue to strike, despite not being paid

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– The United Auto Workers strike has reached week 2 and members of the local UAW 1590 GM plant in Martinsburg are still protesting against General Motors.

Vanessa Banks, the president for local UAW 1590, says no one from the plant in Martinsburg has been laid off due to the nationwide strike. She also added the workers haven’t received any pay since they’ve been on strike. Banks says even though people haven’t been paid, everyone has remained upbeat and optimistic.

“When you first start out on strike everybody is like ‘yay yay’ on the first day and then it goes to ‘yay’ and then it goes to ‘pay.’ Well, actually, this group has actually kept their spirits up and their standing their ground. There’s still a lot of spirit there and I’m impressed by that,” said Banks.

Banks says on day 15 of the strike is when the workers in Martinsburg will receive pay. The workers will receive $250 for the week.