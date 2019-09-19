United Auto Workers in Martinsburg continue strike against General Motors

MARTINSBURG, WV.a (WDVM)–The United Auto Workers strike reached day three Wednesday.

Workers from the U-A-W local 1590 GM plant in Martinsburg continued to show solidarity by continuing to strike. The workers stood along GM Access Road and Caperton Boulevard holding up picket signs. Some of the protestors say they’ve noticed some of the management reporting to work.WDVM reached out to media contacts for General Motors but did not hear back before the broadcast.

