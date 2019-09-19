United Auto Workers in Martinsburg continue strike against General Motors

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)-- Some residents in Washington County came together to have an open dialogue about ethnic diversity in Washington County.

The purpose of the event was to foster a conversation within the community. Panelists included Anila Haq, a Muslim American, Carlos Mellott and Zunny Kimball Matema from the Washington County Diversity and Inclusion Committee. All the panelists agreed there's a lot of division in Washington County.