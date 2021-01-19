Two Virginia men found with guns at Inauguration checkpoints

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Over the weekend, two Virginia men were stopped at a checkpoint and officers say they saw handguns in “plain sight.”

On Jan. 15, Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal, Va. was stopped at a security checkpoint and presented a non-government-issued inauguration credential. Metropolitan Police Department officers noticed he had a handgun in his vehicle, arrested him, and charged him with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and more.

On Jan. 17, Guy Berry of Gordonsville, Va. was stopped at a security checkpoint when officers observed a handgun in a holster. Berry was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession of unregistered ammunition.