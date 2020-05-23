Two PWCS students elected to Virginia Student Council

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, two Prince William County School students were elected to serve as state officers of the 2020-2021 Virginia Student Council Association (VSCA).

The students selected were junior Mason Simms from Charles J. Colgan High School and junior Allie Chotikul from Woodbridge High School.

Both students are class presidents at their respective schools. Simms was elected VSCA President, while Chotikul was elected as secretary. Both Mason and Allie were elected out of hundreds of students throughout Virginia.

” It feels really great to have the opportunity to do this and learn from people who have done this for longer than I have,” said Simms. Simms is the co-founder of and co-president of One World, from Science to Service, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering students.

“I want to make a difference,” said Chotikul. “I realized a really want to spend as much time as I can leaving an impact on the state of Virginia by being in this position.” Chotikul was recently elected choir president for the 2020-2021 year at Woodbridge High School.