Two men arrested for involvement in shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On April 13, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit of the Prince William County Police Department received information that led to obtaining additional arrest warrants for two men who were in connection to a shooting incident in Prince William County.

The two men were Keith Marcellus Ford, 26, and Sequan Anthony Fowler, 25. Both are charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The incident occurred on March 19 at the Country Inn and Suites in Woodbridge. Ford and Fowler were arrested on April 15 and are being held without bond.