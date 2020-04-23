Two men arrested due to involvement with a firearm

MANASSAS, Va (WDVM) — On April 16, the suspect involved with the brandishing of a firearm on April 12 at the Holiday Inn Express in Manassas has been arrested.

The suspect was identified to be 21-year-old Joseph Javier Flores-Asencio. Police developed a second suspect as the investigation continued. The person was later identified as 22-year-old David Tykee Hose Siggers. Siggers obstructed officers from identifying Flores Asencio.

Siggers was charged with obstruction of justice and Flores-Asencio was charged with brandishing and felon in possession of a firearm.