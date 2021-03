Skyler Andrews celebrates after opening the scoring for the Titans

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) – The Tuscarora Titans girl’s soccer team pick up a win on the road over the Catoctin Cougars, winning 6-0.

Skyler Andrews opened the scoring for the Titans, capitalizing on a loose ball in front of the net off a corner.

Jenna Zentz almost made good of an opportunity in front of the net, but was beaten out by her defender, Titans #5 Nina Connors.

Highlights will be added after the 10pm sportscast.