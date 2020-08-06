Tudor Gardens opens back up for visitors to enjoy

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The gardens and grounds at Tudor Place are reopening to the public this weekend. Visitors will be able to wander through the famous grounds for free, with special safety precautions in mind.

Visitors will have to register for a timed ticket ahead of time. Each guest will have two hours to visit and groups will be limited to five or less. Click here to make a reservation.

The grounds will be open from noon to 4 p.m. starting Saturday, August 6th. Then, they’ll be open Thursday through Saturday each week. The Tudor Gardens are located in Georgetown at 1644 31st Street NW.

Visitors are required to wear a mask while exploring and stay at least six feet apart from people not in their group. You are allowed to bring food, such as a picnic, but you’re asked to please clean up your trash when you are finished.

