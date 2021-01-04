TSA: Air travel down 60 percent in 2020

UNITED STATES (WDVM) — In 2020, 60 percent fewer people traveled by plane in the United States, according to TSA.
Comparing the 324 million passengers traveling by plane in 2020 with 2019’s 829 million passengers, 2020 saw a small fraction of the passenger load TSA typically screens in one year.
To round out the holiday travel season, 1.3 million people traveled through the nation’s airports on Sunday, January 3.
It’s the Sunday before many families typically head back to school and work after the holidays, and TSA says it is known for being one of the biggest travel days each year.
