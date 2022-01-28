Truck driver killed in crash on I-81 in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A truck driver was killed in a crash along I-81 around 1:30 a.m. Friday in Hagerstown, troopers say.

Maryland State Police say a tractor trailer loaded with produce hit the guardrail along the highway and flipped over. The guardrail ripped through the tractor’s cab, killing the driver.

State police troopers say it could take several hours to remove the wreckage and lift the loaded trailer back onto its wheels.

Troopers at the scene told WDVM 25 they are trying to keep one lane open, but the situation is still very fluid.

MDSP is working to confirm the identity of the driver and notify family members.