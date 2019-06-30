Traffic Garden safety pop-up program helps kids

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –A traffic program in Kensington, Maryland teaches our little ones how to stay safe.

Parents, and their young ones gather at Warner Circle for a “Sunday Funday” bike ride.

It’s all part of a program called Traffic Garden sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation and by the Town of Kensington.

“There’s a long standing Fourth of July parade in town, ” says Jason Gerson a volunteer with Warner Circle,” and so this was meant to be right before I get the kids their bikes and helmets check out make sure they were safe.”

Harry who is only 6 years old came to ride his bike and got some traffic safety tips along the way. “I’m 6,” he comments who stands about 3 feet tall, “if it says wait, wait ok?”

And his friend, Oliver Carr who seemed to grasp the concept.

“When you are riding your bike,” says Carr, “and the cars are going you should press the button and when it says wait you have to wait you don’t go.”

Adults and the Maryland State Police showed kids how to wear helmets, obey traffic signals, and fasten a bell on their bikes.

This pop up program comes at the heels of an increase in pedestrian deaths caused by crashes says Wade Holland who is the analyst for the office of the County Executive., “Last year in 2017, 11 fatalities in Montgomery County, last year in 2018 we had 14,” says Holland, “and that mirrored an overall trend.”

But no matter the age, Holland says this event promotes a bigger program called Vision Zero put on by the county to decrease pedestrian deaths, who are walking, in cars or on bikes to zero.