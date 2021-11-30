Toys for Tots drop-off locations set up across the DMV

(WDVM) — There are several Toys for Tots Campaign drop-off sites across the DMV and partnerships with multiple agencies and businesses.

New and unwrapped toys are accepted at each location, however, the dates each are collecting toys differ between each. Business owners who have partnered with Toys for Tots for years said that in recent years, the community’s generosity has grown.

Nasar Agha, President of Wycom Inc., said, “In normal times, it’s not as much as in harder times. I see a lot more people being engaged in that and understanding that there are families going through a very hard period of time.”

For a list of drop-off locations in the D.M.V., click here and type “Washington, D.C.” in the search bar.