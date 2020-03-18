Tom Brady takes to social media, says he will be leaving the Pats

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)–New England Quarterback Tom Brady took to social media to say he will not be returning to the Patriots for his 21st season.

Brady won six titles with the Pats and helped take his team to a total of nine championship games in 20 years. Local sports fans had mixed feelings about the announcement.

“I think it is about time for him to leave. He should have been left. He’s been underappreciated the whole time. Belichick wants all the glory, let him have it.”

Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the upcoming days.