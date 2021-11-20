Thurmont Regional Library and SUCCESS students open nature trail

FREDERICK, MD (WDVM) — The Thurmont Regional Library is excited to introduce the community to the Library Loop Nature Trail – a hidden gem that connects the library to the Thurmont Trolley Trail. Thanks to the hard work of Frederick County Public Schools SUCCESS students, as well as many community partners, the library will celebrate the grand opening of the trail on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The idea for the library trail began at the 2018 Green Fest when staff member Becky Clapp and the library’s former branch administrator suggested connecting the library to the other trails within the community. After initial conversations with the Thurmont Green Team and Jim Robbins from the Catoctin Forest Alliance, it was decided that this was the perfect opportunity to work with SUCCESS students to create a trail that was built by and for people with disabilities.

The SUCCESS Program was designed to empower students with disabilities who have gone through high school but would benefit from an additional vocational program that empowers and supports their continued development.

“These students have learned a great deal from working on this trail during the school year before COVID,” said Jim Robbins, President of the Catoctin Forest Alliance.

“They were responsible for developing and clearing the trail and planting the pollinator gardens once the work was complete. They have a real sense of accomplishment in creating something that would benefit everyone in the community,” said Robbins.

Participating students include: David Andrew, Dakota Lovejoy, William Vale, Garret Tyeryar, and Josh Shifflett. These students were supervised and supported by their job coach, Jodi Haines-Cool over the course of the project.

“We are thrilled for the addition of the nature trail to our library,” said Amy Whitney, Branch Administrator for Thurmont Regional Library. “It has helped connect our customers to the beauty they have enjoyed from our deck for years and now to the larger town trail system as well.”