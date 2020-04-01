Thomas Davis Sr. and Kyle Allen reunite with Ron Rivera in Washington

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Last week, the Washington Redskins acquired quarterback Kyle Allen and linebacker Thomas Davis Sr., both who have played for Redskins Coach Ron Rivera in the past.

Allen played for Rivera last season when he started 13 games for the Carolina Panthers. Davis Sr. played for Rivera two seasons ago, before being picked up by the LA Chargers.

“He is not a coach that beats you when you are down,” said Davis Sr. “He is going to do whatever he can to uplift your spirits and make sure he motivates you to do better the next game.”

The Redskins prepare for the NFL Draft which is set to take place and the end of April.