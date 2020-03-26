Third DC resident dies from COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 75-year-old woman died from COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., becoming the district’s third COVID-19 death.

The DC Department of Health said she had underlying health conditions and died on Wednesday, March 25.

As of 7:30 p.m., DC’s has 231 positive cases of COVID-19.

“Each of these deaths is tragic, and we continue to pray for all the families who have lost a loved one as well as all the people in our community who have been sickened or affected by COVID-19,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “As we continue working to blunt the curve, my message to the community is simple: Be a good neighbor, stay at home.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories