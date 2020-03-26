Third DC resident dies from COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 75-year-old woman died from COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., becoming the district’s third COVID-19 death.

The DC Department of Health said she had underlying health conditions and died on Wednesday, March 25.

As of 7:30 p.m., DC’s has 231 positive cases of COVID-19.

“Each of these deaths is tragic, and we continue to pray for all the families who have lost a loved one as well as all the people in our community who have been sickened or affected by COVID-19,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “As we continue working to blunt the curve, my message to the community is simple: Be a good neighbor, stay at home.”