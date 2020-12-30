There’s an increase in alcohol-related traffic deaths in the Washington metro area, study finds

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A report released on Monday outlined an increase in alcohol- and drug-related driving fatalities in the DMV area.

The 28th annual “How Safe are our Roads?” report was prepared by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) for the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). The report found that, while the overall number of alcohol- and drug-related crashes decreased in 2019, fatalities during these crashes actually increased.

While the numbers went down to only 28% across the rest of the nation, they rose in the greater Washington area. “The greater Washington area is now 32%. So nearly a third of all traffic deaths in the greater Washington area in 2019 involved drunk drivers. So we’re above the national average, which is not a good position to be in,” said Kurt Erickson, president and CEO of WRAP. Erickson also noted that there is already evidence of increased reckless driving in the year 2020, even with overall driving having been decreased by the pandemic.

Select counties in the region — most notably counties in Northern Virginia — are working to create extra driving checkpoints to combat drunk driving, especially for the remainder of the holiday season.

WRAP will also be running a sober ride program on New Year’s Eve to discourage drunk driving. For more information, visit their website.