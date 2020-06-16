The mayor of Hancock, Md charged with malicious destruction of property

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — The mayor of the western Maryland town of Hancock has been charged with malicious destruction of property for defacing a Confederate battle symbol in the town over which he presides.

If convicted, Ralph Salvagno could face a maximum penalty of 60 days behind bars and and a $500 fine. Salvagno painted over two images of a Confederate battle flag on a wall outside the Town Tavern. He says he was being proactive to prevent protests over the recent killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

A park in Hancock is named for Confederate army veteran, Major James Breathed, who made Hancock his home and is buried in the town. Salvagno admits to painting over the confederate symbols on june 3.