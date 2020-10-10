‘The Future is Female’: Hotel dedicated to women empowerment opens in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — A new hotel is spreading the message of women empowerment through art.

“We want people to come in here and take away that so many accomplishments have been done by women,” said Natalie Vachon, Director of Marketing at Hotel Zena. “There are so many incredible stories, but we also want them t recognize that there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Hotel Zena, located in Washington, D.C., is celebrating the accomplishments of women and their struggle for gender equality. The property features over sixty art pieces created by female artists and women-owned businesses that display historic moments, quotes and women throughout the hotel.

Some of the largest statement pieces are a wall with 8,000 protest buttons, and a giant portrait of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, made entirely out of feminine hygiene products.

“Our incredible mural is made out of 20,000 hand-painted organic tampons,” said Vachon. “We worked with CORA, which is a company that gives back to women in need through the donation of feminine hygiene products.”

The hotel says that although they are pushing boundaries, they are okay with creating a conversation surrounding what women have endured throughout history.

“We’re inviting everyone to come in, get a cocktail, walk around the space and find out all the incredible stories we tell here,” said Vachon.

The hotel’s mission is to create a safe gathering space that celebrates diversity and promotes conversation of all points of view.