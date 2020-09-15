The City of Frederick to hire new police chief

FREDERICK, MD (WDVM) — The City of Frederick announced that applications are now open for their next police chief.

The job posting will be available for 30 days and will include engaging the International Association of Chiefs of Police, an internal selection committee, external search committee, and various community outreach activities.

The process will be broken into three different phases with each one consisting of a strategic timeline leading up until December, when the Mayor of Frederick will review the search committee’s recommendations, conduct final interviews, and select finalists.

This all comes after former Chief Ed Hargis retired in February 2020 and Deputy Chief of Police Patrick Grossman was named Acting Chief of Police for the Frederick Police Department.