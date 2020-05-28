The Buddy Project to donate 50 free computers

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –The Buddy Project, a non-profit organization, has partnered with The Delaplaine Foundation to provide 50 free computers to the people of Frederick County.

The reason is to help the people of Frederick County that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone in the county is eligible for a free computer, as the Buddy Project will be delivering the computers throughout the month of June in hopes to help families during this crisis.

“People are having trouble making house payments and car payments,” said Eric Zimmerman, Founder/Technical Director for the Buddy Project. “This will allow them to have something that they can possibly help them get more money to feed their families.”

To apply for a chance at one of the 50 free computers, head to thebuddyproject.org.