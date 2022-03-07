Good Monday! A cold front will be passing through the area tonight, bringing an end to the record warmth in the short term. Due to the potential of wind gusts above 35 mph, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and Frederick County, Virginia where Winchester resides. Given a lack of instability, any and all lightning should be very isolated in nature, with a heavy burst of rain and wind being the main issues with this front. Most locations dry out after mid-evening with tonight`s temperatures dropping quickly behind the front. Lows are forecast to be in the 30s to low 40s, with 20s in the mountains. Our skies drastically improve on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a bit of a northwest breeze. The thermometer will turn more seasonable for early March, with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s over much of the area. The lull in the weather pattern is short-lived though, as another storm system to the south is looking to bring some winter-like weather back to the region Wednesday morning. Some snow, freezing rain, and rain are all part of the equation with the best chance for snow across the mountains. A few inches of snow are possible, with perhaps a coating of snow on grassy surfaces to the north and west of DC. Wednesday should be a chilly day with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s and abundant low cloud cover. On Thursday, all the precipitation moves out, but clouds look to stick around for much of the day. We end the week under variably cloudy skies before the next system approaches from the southeast overnight Friday. Saturday, a potent storm system looks to move in, and we’ll watch for the threat of severe weather, but following the system Saturday, plenty of sunshine will be seen as high pressure builds in behind the exiting cold front.

Winds have picked up due to a cold front moving into the region. Some folks may see wind speeds of 40 mph or higher until the front passes east of the area. Stay weather-safe! – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Early showers and possible storms, then overnight clearing. Lows range from 28-42 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix early in the day. Highs around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a mix of precipitation. Highs around 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs near 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great and safe night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner