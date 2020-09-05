Tattoo artist raises money for cat’s surgery

Remaining funds will be donated to other animal charities

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – A Frederick based tattoo artist has been working overtime the past few weeks to raise money for a cat’s surgery.

Nadine the cat is a part of a foster program in West Virginia and has experienced an eye infection along with her siblings, all requiring surgery.

Nadine

Courtney Haggery fosters the cats and reached out to Frederick tattoo artist Joshua Couchenour on social media with an idea to auction off a painting to raise funds.

Couchenour said his own cat needed the same surgery as Nadine and was willing to create a tattoo flash sheet, with all funds raised going towards the surgery.

Customers would be charged a flat rate of $100 and any tips would cover Couchenour’s expenses.

Couchenour’s flash sheet for the fundraiser.

“I was very proud to say that we got enough money for the surgery very fast,” Couchenour said. “Within a few hours I had probably over a couple hundred DM’s.”

Couchenour said he will be doing several dozen of the flash tattoos with any remaining funds raised being donated to other animals in need.

“Who donates so much of their time and their resources somebody and some cat they don’t even know?” Haggerty said. ” I couldn’t get over what a kind, nice thing this was.”

Nadine had her surgery this past Friday, and Haggerty said she’s a little bit swollen, but feeling happy and herself.

Nadine is now recovering from her successful surgery.

Couchenour said he was told one of Nadine’s siblings was still looking for a home, and he will likely be adopting them later this month.

“This is going to be my second one-eyed cat,” he said.