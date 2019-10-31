Suspect in custody after pursuit, crash in Berkeley County

The pursuit was reported around 8:10 Thursday morning.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — One person was taken into custody Thursday morning after a pursuit on Interstate 81.

According to emergency dispatch, the call was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

The chase started near Hedgesville at mile-marker 17, and continued until the suspect crashed at mile-marker 23. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

The pursuit, in all, lasted around five minutes.

No one else was involved in the incident.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, with the assistance of West Virginia State Police.