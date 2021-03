Sunshine galore this first weekend of Spring!

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! THIS MORNING AND INTO THE AFTERNOON, THE WIND WAS HOWLING, BUT TONIGHT THE WIND WILL RELAX AND UNDER A CLEAR SKY OUR TEMPS WILL DROP FAIRLY QUICKLY. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE BETWEEN THE UPPER 20S TO THE LOWER 30S. TOMORROW KICKS OFF THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING (5:37 A.M.) AND WE’LL SEE PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. ON SATURDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE 50’S, STILL, A LITTLE COOL BUT NOT TOO BAD AT ALL. SUNDAY BRINGS MUCH OF THE SAME, AND WE’LL ACTUALLY BE A BIT WARMER WITH TEMPERATURES HOVERING AROUND 60 DEGREES.

HEADING INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK, THE HIGH PRESSURE RESPONSIBLE FOR GIVING US A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND, WILL REMAIN THE MAIN WEATHER PLAYER IN OUR PATTERN. MONDAY AND TUESDAY WHILE WE STAY DRY, WE CONTINUE TO WARM, AS DAYTIME TEMPERATURES REACH THE LOWER 60S. BY MIDWEEK; HOWEVER; CLOUDS WILL BE ROLLING IN AND WE SHOULD FINALLY BRING BACK SOME RAIN TO THE REGION. CURRENTLY, IT APPEARS THE STORM WILL BE LOSING SOME MOMENTUM AS IT ARRIVES, WHICH WOULD ONLY GIVE US ISOLATED LIGHT RAINFALL BOTH DAYS. OF COURSE, STAY TUNED, AS OUR FORECAST WILL MOST LIKELY CHANGE SOME, SINCE THE EVENT IS NEARLY A WEEK AWAY. REGARDLESS OF THE CLOUDS AND POSSIBLE RAIN, TEMPERATURES WILL STAY ON THE WARMER SIDE.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN ARRIVING. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 28-41 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S TO AROUND 60 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY AND WEEKEND!