WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Sarah Nadeau of the Washington County Library joined Ross in the studio Thursday morning to discuss the Summer Reading Club at the library.

Nadeau also recommends checking out these books:

Say Anything by Peter H. Reynold

Pride by Ibi Zoboi

Moon Rush: The New Space Race by Leonard David

Stay tuned for more Summer Reading segments throughout the summer on your WDVM Morning News at 6.