Stuff the Bus food drive for COVID-19 raises 33 tons of food

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On May 16 and 19, the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services (NCS) partnered with residents and local non-profit organizations to hold two Stuff the Bus donation events.

The Stuff the Bus event is usually held in the summer and winter, but due to COVID-19, an additional event was made. School buses were parked in 21 different locations throughout the county, collecting food and donations. Over 33 tons of food were donated, making this Stuff the Bus event a huge success.

“There are many individuals and families across the county right now that are in need of food support,” said Amanda Rogers, Public Information Officer for the NCS. “[This event] very clearly highlighted the generosity of Fairfax County residents.”

It is never too late to donate. Visit Volunteer Fairfax’s Donation Page to connect with the non-profits serving the Fairfax County community.