‘Street Caps’ Host Hockey Clinic at Ashburn Ice House Outdoor Rink

ASHBURN, Va

The ‘Street Caps’ is an extension of the Washington Capitals Youth Hockey Program that goes out into the community to host clinics to try and grow the sport from the ground up.

The program is tailored to young kids who may have never played the sport before because they did not have access to the equipment.

The Street Caps are active throughout the year trying to grow the sport in schools in Maryland and Virginia by donating hockey equipment, and even refurbishing and building outdoor hockey rinks.