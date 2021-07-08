Stormy overnight for the coast, then more storms on Friday

Good Thursday! Elsa will make its pass tonight, quickly winding down as we continue into the early morning hours Friday. The worst of any wind or rain will occur just east of us, likely along the Eastern Shore and east of I-95. We could still see some heavy downpours and storms, especially the closer to DC you are. Overnight lows should range from the low 60s to the mid-70s.

Late Thursday afternoon a few t-storms moved through Fairfax, Virginia, and took down multiple trees and powerlines. Here is one of those reports. – ssumner@localdvm.com

A Tornado Watch has been issued for St Mary’s and Calvert counties in Southern Maryland until 11 pm. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Stay weather alert today as Elsa moves up the East Coast. – Scott Sumner

Once Elsa is clear of the area, we’ll see the slow-moving cold front to our north finally pass through tomorrow. Friday morning looks to remain mostly dry, but isolated showers and storms will fire up tomorrow afternoon as a front slowly moves in from the northwest. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, as the Severe Storms Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk of severe storms. Highs are expected to reach into the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday looks to be better with high pressure in control as temperatures remain in the mid-80s for most along with lesser humidity. Could see a few showers out over the higher terrain, but those chances will be rather low. Daytime highs over the weekend will be in the 80s. Sunday we bring back the chance of storms and really, as we head into next week, daily storm chances will be with us. It looks like we’re really not going to break from this general pattern all the way into next week, with only subtle changes increasing or decreasing our afternoon storm chances. One of those subtle changes will be the return of the same front we’ve been talking about Sunday into Monday. It will return as a warm front, which means continued warmth and humidity along with those increased storm chances. The other change that looks to occur will be the fact that the days will get progressively warmer. Expect 90s to make a return, as the Bermuda high pressure off the Atlantic Coast pumps up the thermometer.

Tonight: Scattered rain and isolated storms, then gradual clearing overnight. Lows range from 63-74.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with scattered t-storms. Highs in the 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday-Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated t-showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday-Thursday: Variably cloudy with isolated t-showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

Have a great rest of the day!

– Meteorologist Scott Sumner