State of Maryland allocates $154 million dollars to energy assistance funding

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The state of Maryland is working to offset the financial burden placed on some of its residents by the pandemic, especially when it comes to utility bills. Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that the state will be allocating $154 million to energy assistance funds.

This represents a 40% increase over the previous year’s budget. These funds can help residents catch up on their bills relating to heating, electricity, and gas.

“Too many Marylanders have faced undue financial hardships during this unprecedented crisis … We will continue to maximize our resources to help as many Marylanders as possible,” Larry Hogan wrote in a press release.

To learn how to access the assistance, visit the Maryland Department of Human Services website, or call 211.