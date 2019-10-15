Southern Airways service terminated

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Effective October 19, Southern Airways service will be suspended at Hagerstown Regional Airport.

According to a release by Washington County Government, the U.S. Department of Transportation terminated the Essential Air Service waiver at Hagerstown’s airport.

The county has filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., for review of the decision.

Hagerstown Regional Airport is asking for an “emergency stay,” from the court, according to the release.

According to Southern Airways, the termination is based upon results from Fiscal Year 2018, during the period of time the “the community was recovering from the effects of the National Pilot Shortage,” the release read.