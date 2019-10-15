Breaking News
‘Stop Celebrating Genocide’: Vandals target Providence Christopher Columbus statue

Southern Airways service terminated

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Effective October 19, Southern Airways service will be suspended at Hagerstown Regional Airport.

According to a release by Washington County Government, the U.S. Department of Transportation terminated the Essential Air Service waiver at Hagerstown’s airport.

The county has filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., for review of the decision.

Hagerstown Regional Airport is asking for an “emergency stay,” from the court, according to the release.

According to Southern Airways, the termination is based upon results from Fiscal Year 2018, during the period of time the “the community was recovering from the effects of the National Pilot Shortage,” the release read.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories