LORTON, Va (WDVM) — South County baseball kept true to their higher district seed and took care of business against Fairfax Friday night 7-1.

The win puts the Stallions in the Patriot District semifinals against #2 seed Woodson.

Two runs in the 2nd inning, three in the 4th, and two in the 5th was enough for South County, especially with the dominant pitching performance by Trevor Orth. The junior gave up just one hit, struck out six, and gave up no runs in five innings.