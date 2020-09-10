Sophie and Madigan Playground Breaks Ground in Gaithersburg

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In honor of sisters Sophie and Madigan Lillard, a playground in Gaitherburg is being built.

The Lillard sisters died in a fire 7 years ago at only ages 3 and 6 years old. Following their death, their parents, Jack and Chrissi created a nonprofit Sophie and Madigan’s Playground LLC that fundraised to build a playground to remember their daughters and for the community to enjoy.

While today was the groundbreaking ceremony, there will be phases to construction with the first stage beginning next week.

To support Sophia and Madigan’s nonprofit, visit the website.