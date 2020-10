WASHINGTON (WDVM) -- Protests broke out at a Metropolitan Police Department substation on Tuesday, October 27. This comes after a 20-year-old Black man died after crashing his moped during a MPD pursuit on Friday, October 23.

In a press release sent out on Tuesday, MPD identified the moped driver as Karon Hylton of Northwest D.C. The police department said officers attempted to pull Hylton over just before 10:15 p.m. on Friday, after officers saw him riding on the sidewalk with no helmet on. The press release continues to say that Hylton drove the Revel Moped through an alley on the 700 block of Kennedy Street, NW, and hit a vehicle traveling on the street when exiting the alleyway.